JNU to discuss modalities of implementation of CUCET in Academic Council meeting

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will discuss the modalities of the implementation of the Central University Common Entrance Test in its Academic Council meeting on Wednesday, officials said.
The Delhi University has also decided to implement the CUCET from its next academic session.
The Entrance Test of JNU is conducted by the National Testing Agency currently. "The university will deliberate on the implementation of the CUCET in accordance with the National Education Policy," said an official, requesting anonymity.
Another official said that the university had already approved going in for CUCET in an earlier Academic Council meeting and will now wait for the guidelines by the Education Ministry and UGC on it. The JNU students' union criticised the discussion on CUCET.
"The JNU Vice Chancellor, has yet again chosen the period of pandemic to put an additional agenda to the Academic Council Meeting for passing CUCET, without any deliberation and discussion with the student community," it said.
They accused the VC of "bulldozing decision making and violating decision making bodies such as Academic Council Meeting". "Even for this time, the JNUSU representatives have not been invited for the Academic Council Meeting.
"Ann even if professors who have voting right and dissent in the AC meeting, we know how they are muted," hey said. PTI SLB TIR TIR
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
It is suitable for those willing to take moderate risk and with a 3-year investment horizon
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...