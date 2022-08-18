JSW Group ties with IIT Bombay to establish Tech Hub

JSW Group has entered into an agreement with IIT Bombay to establish JSW Technology Hub for steel manufacturing in India.

With support of the government, IIT Bombay has created The Centre of Excellence in Steel Technology. The JSW Technology Hub established within the CoEST will focus on enhancing quality of steel production while maintaining carbon emissions within the target levels.

ALSO READ: Larsen & Toubro, IIT Bombay join hands for green hydrogen R&D

Technical collaboration

The JSW Technology Hub will also be the nodal point for JSW Group’s research activities beyond the steel domain. JSW Group has business interest in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, e-commerce, sports and venture capital. JSW will provide financial and technical support to establish and build the Hub with modern infrastructure. The construction will be completed by FY’28.

The technical collaboration allows IIT Bombay and JSW to undertake research and training projects to develop patented industrial applications and solutions. JSW can decide to operationalise and commercialize these industrial applications in the future. A Joint Steering Committee will be established with representation from IIT Bombay and JSW Steel. This Committee will steer this technical collaboration.

ALSO READ: IMD, Japan and UNDP join to expedite climate action in 10 States, UTs

Planning for future

IIT Bombay will also establish the Sajjan Jindal Steel Professor Chair to enable focused training and research on new and emerging technologies in steel manufacturing. Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of the JSW Foundation said that, the combination will jointly leverage IIT Bombay’s knowledge-rich faculties and JSW’s technical capabilities to develop novel industrial applications for steel manufacturing with focus on low carbon emissions. This partnership will also initiate new academic courses while consolidating existing courses.

Seshagiri Rao, Joint Managing Director, JSW Steel and Group CFO said that, the strategic partnership with IIT Bombay is a progressive step to be future-ready and equip ourselves to continue delivering sustained value to stakeholders. Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay said the partnership would attempt to achieve rapid scale-up of quality steel production while enabling India to meet its sustainability goals by keeping carbon emissions within targeted levels.