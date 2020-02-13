Karnataka’s education reforms panel for joint funding with corporates to fund novel projects

Karnataka’s education reforms committee has recommended establishment of a joint funding mechansim with corporate and industry to fund novel education projects. The committee also has pitched for an exclusive Administrative Tribunal for Education.

The committee chairman, former MLC and Chancellor of PES University, MR Doreswamy said in addition to funding novel projects, a modern skill development centres in each district is needed to energise the ‘Make in India’ revolution through ‘Skill India’ mission. For elected representatives to be in touch with current education system, a scheme for adoption of three government schools for development by MLAs and MLCs in their respective constituencies.

A comprehensive education policy for the six Hyderabad or Kalyana Karnataka districts covered under article 371-J and similar areas in other parts of backward region in the state is also recommended.

The committee’s priorities is to align the state education policy with the draft National Education Policy as well as adopting innovative and cost-effective processes and practices to implement its recommendations required to set an operational framework at the state level.

Doreswamy said “The recommendations of the draft National Education Policy (NEP) by Prof Kasturirangan Committee (July, 2019) to craft a vision document for 2050 with a state action plan every 10 years is prudent.”

“Frequent policy changes will push the education system to uncertainty and performance drags. Keeping this in mind, I consciously interacted with all the stakeholders to elicit novel ideas to leverage the quality of educational services in the state,” he added.

According to Doreswamy, “An organic link needs to be established among the primary, secondary, tertiary levels of education and their careful packaging with research and innovation to ensure appropriate educational outcomes. Synergy would be the watchword.”

Budget proposals

The committed which submitted a proposals to the government for inclusion in the State Budget 2020-21 are as follows: Applicable to Primary, Secondary and Higher Education - Providing academic ambience in educational institutions – by amendment of excise rules. Meaningful celebration of public holidays. Promotion of physical fitness and Yoga among youth. Online delivery of question papers to examination centres. Empowerment of disabled students (Divyangajn).

Primary education

Providing basic infrastructure requirements including a safe drinking water, toilet facilities (separate toilets boys and girls) and healthcare facilities. Quality improvements programmes for teachers (QIP).

Higher education

Rationalisation of procedures for selection of vice-chancellors to ensure that only accomplished academicians occupy the top post. Skill infused undergraduate degree courses with enhanced employment opportunities. Language empowerment - establishment of Centres for International Languages.