Kerala Agri Varsity bags Chancellor's award 2020

Kerala Agricultural University has been selected for the Chancellor’s Award 2020 in the category of specialised universities.

The award is based on competitive grading of all the universities in the State on parameters of higher education, research and technology transfer. High impact publications, external funding gained for research, patents, technology-society interface impact, student and faculty achievements formed the major parameters on which the Kerala State Higher Education Council’s selection committee assessed the Universities in the state to find the winners.

The award was instituted by the Governor of Kerala and Chancellor of Universities to nurture the spirit of healthy competition among the State Universities in becoming vibrant centres of learning.

KAU Vice Chancellor R. Chandra Babu congratulated all faculty members, students, staff and labourers for their dedicated efforts towards the remarkable achievement. He also complimented the University officers for their special efforts and support.

He said the initiatives taken by the University administration and hard work by all made this achievement possible. He is also confident that the commitment and teamwork will take KAU to still greater heights.

The award carries prize money of ₹1 crore and citation. The prize money, provided by the State Government in its budget, is meant for capital expenditure in the University.