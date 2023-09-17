Interval, an innovative educational technology (ed-tech) start-up from Kerala, has garnered international acclaim for its ground-breaking education approach.

The start-up has achieved a remarkable feat by being selected as a part of Finland’s prestigious ‘Talent Boost’ project, initiated by the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Finland to attract skilled talent and investors across diverse sectors. Notably, Interval is the sole Indian start-up to receive this prestigious invitation.

The global tech gathering, ‘Experience Tampere,’ the largest city in Northern Europe and Finland’s second-largest city, played host to this noteworthy achievement. Tampere is renowned for boasting the finest start-up ecosystem in all of Europe.

During the four-day conference, Interval’s founder, Rameez Ali, had the privilege of engaging with some of the world’s most accomplished start-up mentors and accelerators.

Ali shared his perspective on the experience, stating, “The support we received has been truly exceptional. Moreover, we are grateful for the backing extended by the Finnish government to facilitate our expansion into Europe. Finland has emerged as a strong advocate for edtech platforms, which play a pivotal role in advancing the education sector. This presents an array of lucrative opportunities for international entrepreneurs.”

At present, Interval boasts a community of over 4,000 dedicated teachers and employs a workforce of 218 individuals. The platform caters to more than 25,000 students across 30 countries, and its journey began in 2021 with its headquarters in Areekode in Malappuram.

Interval has generated a staggering revenue of ₹15 crore within just two years of inception. Ali also revealed that the company is strategically gearing up for various expansion initiatives, with a strong focus on the European market. Interval has already established a significant presence in the GCC and MENA region, with its headquarters located in Dubai. Additionally, the company is actively considering Finland as the headquarters for its European expansion, further solidifying its global reach.