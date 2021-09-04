Kerala special schools to be “smart” soon

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Special schools in Kerala will soon have smart classrooms with advanced study equipment and facilities, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said.
Smart room facilities would be made available to to the students of special schools also, he said on Friday after inaugurating the department’s ‘Jyothirmayi’ project, an initiative via YouTube to support the educational needs of the special students including those who are hearing impaired and visually and intellectually challenged.
As part of the programme, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) would publish videos, based on various subjects, exclusively for the special kids.
Also see: Kochi’s ISED ties up with Leicester Business School for SME research
“Differently-abled children will be given top priority in the online classes. Smart classrooms will be made available to them also,” Sivankutty said.
Stating that ‘Jyothirmaryi’ is designed in such a way that students, teachers and parents can make use of it alike, he said orientation would be given to parents via the YouTube channel on how to help special children with disabilities in their studies, the way of using educational materials and so on.
It would also provide guidance on how to train such children in orientation and mobility and everyday skills, the minister said, adding that trained special school teachers are the resource persons.
