Kerala’s Innovation Council, ICT Academy rope in LinkedIn to build student careers

Kerala Development & Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) and the ICT Academy of Kerala (ICTAK) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, as part of the ‘Connect Career to Campus’ campaign under the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission initiative.

Kerala knowledge economy

The Mission is a digital platform-based strategic programme launched aimed to transform Kerala into a knowledge economy. A Digital Workforce Management System Platform will leverage digital technologies to connect people delivering knowledge work to those consuming such talent, an official spokesman said here. The idea is to employ over 20 lakh individuals in the next five years. This will enable a major economic transformation in the state and support its transition into a knowledge society, he added.

Right Job@Right Time

To be valid for a year, this partnership aims to boost employability of the youth and aggregate relevant jobs using LinkedIn talent insights and learning tools. The campaign advocates the idea of ‘Right Job@Right Time’ by increasing awareness around emerging industry 4.0 jobs, changes in global labour markets, and the need for skills to encourage and guide students to shape careers. It also intends to reach out to educational institutions to ensure aspirants have curative measures such as skilling and grooming and suitable career prospects through the Digital Workforce Management System platform.

LinkedIn products, services

The MoU was exchanged on Monday in the presence of the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan; V Sivankutty, Minister for Labour and General Education; R Bindu, Minister for Higher Education; MV Govindan, Minister for Local Self-Government Department; and Kadakampally Surendran MLA as part launch of the Connect Career to Campus campaign. The MoU seeks to provide students with different products and services of LinkedIn. These will include LinkedIn Insights; curated LinkedIn Learning courses to support upskilling; and LinkedIn Jobs to provide career opportunities. LinkedIn will also coach students on creating their online professional brand.

Industry-relevant course

KM Abraham, Executive Vice-chairperson of K-DISC said this partnership will ensure that the most modern and updated courses relevant to the industry will flow to the entire registered participants in the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission. The technique of micro-courses which LinkedIn adopts is a notable feature. Santhosh Kurup, CEO, ICT Academy of Kerala, remarked that the partnership is multi-dimensional with embedded plans to collaborate on jobs, skills, and analytics.

Landing right job

Ruchee Anand, Senior Director, Talent and Learning Solutions, LinkedIn, said today’s labour market offers a vast range of new digital skills and career pathways, but many young professionals don’t have enough access or resources to land the right job opportunity. “To bridge this gap, we are proud to support the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission in upskilling the youth and making them more employable. LinkedIn will offer talent insights and curated learning courses to bring the youth closer to in-demand skills, personal branding resources, and new-age job opportunities as they kickstart their careers.”