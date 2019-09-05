Education

KKR acquires majority stake in EuroKids International

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 05, 2019 Published on September 05, 2019

It provides education to more than 120,000 students across five countries.

Global investment firm KKR has acquired a majority stake in EuroKids, an education services provider in the pre-school and K-12 segments, from a consortium led by private equity firm Gaja Capital.

KKR, which did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, said in a statement that the investments were made from its Asian Fund III. However, earlier media reports pegged the deal size at ₹1,400 crore for a 90 per cent stake.

Also read: Teaching regaining mojo thanks to the emergence of online tutoring

Following the acquisition, EuroKids will continue to be managed by its team led by Co-Founder and Group CEO Prajodh Rajan, who will also remain as a shareholder in the company.

“Our mission is to provide pre-school and K-12 students with a holistic educational foundation that will instil in them a love for learning that will continue throughout their academic career and give them the tools to succeed long-term,” Rajan said.

KKR will work closely with EuroKids and its portfolio of brands to identify organic and inorganic growth opportunities. Areas of focus include tech-enabled/digital learning and tailored pedagogy to provide more students with access to a world-class, holistic education.

EuroKids’ portfolio includes brands such as EuroKids, EuroKids DayCare, Kangaroo Kids, EuroSchool and Billabong International. It provides education to more than 120,000 students from 1,115 pre-schools and 35 K-12 schools across five countries.

“The desire for high-quality educational services is at an all-time high in India. The country has over 125 million children in the two-to-six age range, as well as the largest K-12 population in the world at 320 million people,” Ajay Candade, Director at KKR said.

“We are excited to support families looking to provide their children with a world-class, new-age learning environment,” he added.

KKR had earlier invested in Cognita Schools, a UK-based global private schools group; Weld North Education, a platform operator of digital and SaaS educational solutions and Kindercare, a US-based operator of early-education and childcare education facilities.

In 2017, EuroKids earlier acquired Kangaroo Kids and Billabong High franchise.

EY-Parthenon, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Barclays and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett were the advisors to KKR. Avendus Capital was the financial advisor to the deal, and Nishith Desai & Associates was the legal advisor to KKR.

Published on September 05, 2019
merger, acquisition and takeover
education
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
As India celebrates Teachers’ Day, over 2 lakh posts in schools lie vacant