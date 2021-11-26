Koo App, Fortis Healthcare launch initiative to help manage exam stress

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Homegrown microblogging platform Koo has launched a special initiative collaborating with Fortis National Mental Health Program, Fortis Healthcare, to help students manage exam-related stress and anxiety.
The three-day interactive program curated specially for students and parents will be held between 8.00 PM and 9.00 PM from November 26-29.
It will include live sessions and ‘Ask Me Anything’ sessions conducted in multiple Indian languages by a team of psychiatrists and psychologists under the guidance of Dr Samir Parikh, Director-Fortis National Mental Health Program, Fortis Healthcare.
"The team of Mental Health Experts would provide much-needed information and support on how to develop study skills, along with inculcating examination related skills and manage the stress related to exams prior to the 10th and 12th board examinations," Koo said in an official release.
The campaign named #ExamBuddy, will be available in various languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali and Kannada.
The Koo App will facilitate the interaction through Google Meet.
A Koo spokesperson said, “The issue of exam-related stress is something almost every student and their parents go through. Thus, a freewheeling chat with experts in native languages could help students and parents manage their stress levels better."
"We believe that social media platforms can play a significant role in knowledge sharing on key issues like stress management and combating exam fever to help build a happy India," the spokesperson added.
"Each year a huge number of students and their parents experience significant stress that builds up on account of the pressure of examinations," said Dr Parikh.
"It’s always better to discuss and express what one is feeling through conversations. Providing the right tools and skills which have a scientific basis to students and their parents are crucially important in helping them manage their anxiety and perform at an optimum level. It’s imperative that exams be seen as a methodology to teach students critical life skills and not just as a mechanism to procure marks," Dr Parikh added.
