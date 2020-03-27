Kufos Vice-Chancellor Ramachandran passes away

Noted fisheries scientist and Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) A Ramachandran died of cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Friday. He was 61.

Ramachandran was elevated to the position of Vice-Chancellor in June 2016, while he was serving as the Director of the School of Industrial Fisheries of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat). An eminent fisheries scientist, he had also been the fisheries advisor to the Sultanate of Oman and expert member in many national and international fisheries councils and organisations. It was under his leadership that the first-ever International Blue Economy Congress in India was held in Kochi in November 2019.

Ramachandran, who secured his Post Doctoral from Delft Technical University in the Netherlands, had published over 300 internationally recognised research papers and authored many books on fisheries and ocean science. A committed scientist, he had led the research team of Kufos to study plastic waste menace in Vembanad lake.

He was also a recipient of many national and international awards in the fisheries sector, including Jawaharlal Nehru Fund Award for Academic Excellence 1982, and N Balakrishnan Nair International Environmental Excellence Award (January 2019) from Hawassa University, Ethiopia.