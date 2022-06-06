Kutumb app to launch a new module for educational courses 

Kutumb, a community app, is set to launch a new module, which will enable introduction of educational courses in the existing teaching and student communities on the platform.

The new module will not just be a use case for teacher communities but also for the financial influencer communities, who would want to introduce courses regarding investments and other topics.

Abhishek Kejriwal, founder, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), told Businessline, “the module will be live in a month. With the introduction of courses, Kutumb will have four main pillars for admins to create ad hoc models.”

1,000 teacher, student communities

The app already has 1,000 teacher and student communities on the platform. With the launch of the module, the platform would enable teachers to introduce their designed courses and allot it to students, Kejriwal said.

The community currently has three main modules, matrimony, jobs and buy and sell. Educational courses will be the fourth addition. The modules on the app are ‘plug and play’. Depending on the group category, one can plug in the modules as per requirements.

1 m daily active users

Kutumb claims to have 15,000 communities on the app and aspires to grow to one lakh communities in the next 12-18 months. It aims at wooing large groups to make a shift from Whatsapp and Telegram to Kutumb. The startup said that it has 1 million daily active users and 6.3 million monthly active users.

In June 2021, the Bengaluru-based startup had raised $26 million in a Series A round led by Tiger Global. Quiet Capital, Rocketship VC, Nirman Investments, AL Trust, Better Capital among others, also participated in the round.