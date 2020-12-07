LEAD School acquires AI-powered student assessment platform QuizNext

Mumbai-based edtech company LEAD School has acquired QuizNext for an undisclosed amount.

QuizNext is an Artificial Intelligence-powered gamified student assessment and practice platform.

“Covid-19 has brought in a seismic shift in school education. Beyond online classes, students need a lot of support in a remote learning environment for a full schooling impact. LEAD School is committed to providing complete, seamless schooling irrespective of whether schools are physically open or shut. Integration of QuizNext into our platform is another step in this direction,” LEAD School Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Smita Deorah said.

The acquisition will enable LEAD School to enhance its overall product offerings and help the company’s partner schools maintain their standards of education, the company said in a statement.

The acquisition follows LEAD School’s recent completion of a $28-million Series C funding round led by WestBridge Capital along with existing investor Elevar Equity.