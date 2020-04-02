‘Lockdown giving big boost to virtual classrooms’

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
While online education has been making rapid technological advances globally, few Indian institutions have been able to successfully incorporate online learning. Education on the go is becoming a reality, thanks to the lockdown in the aftermath of Covid 19.
“What could have taken five years may now probably happen in 30 days,” said Sharad Mehra, Chief Executive Officer, Global University Systems (GUS) – Asia Pacific.
Citing a data, he said the education of around 300 million students have been disrupted globally owing to the closure of educational institutions. Adoption of tech-led holistic approach could have helped tide over the challenge and kept the classes going without a halt. But few institutions have incorporated online learning tools.
“We have a long way to go,” he said and added that GUS had started to look at futuristic learning methods five years ago.
GUS has academic collaborations in India with the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) and Pearl Academy.
“Both these institutes are using the online teaching platform ‘Blackboard Collaborate’ to create an active and productive learning experience for the students. That’s not all. The teachers will have to be trained to teach online and the classes are conducted using technologies such as Zoom.
“The sessions are not just lecturer dependent,” he said.
Mehra observed that the attendance was better and the highest number of students using was in the early hours – around 2 am. “This any time, anywhere experience is possible only in virtual classrooms,” he added.
Both the institutes have made huge investments in training people, in content generation and in access to technology.
Pearl Academy imparts over 1,300 classes online; more than 3,300 students have been taught so far and 332 faculty members are involved, while at UPES, the number of students taught online is over 10,000 and the number of faculty members involved is over 450
Every day, close to 500 classes are happening at the six schools of UPES – School of Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law, School of Business and School of Health Sciences, Mehra said.
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
Amid the market mayhem over the past month, IndusInd Bank has particularly taken a hard knock, losing over 60 ...
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...