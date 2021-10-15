L&T makes entry into online learning space with L&T EduTech

Marking its entry into the high potential space of virtual learning, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced the launch of L&T EduTech aimed at bridging the gap between the competence of young engineers and industry expectations

The new venture will be an industry-led, application-based, practical oriented learning platform, strongly rooted in technology, that will straddle the entire gamut of engineering and technology verticals to help create industry-ready talent.

“We are living in a period of accelerating change, with the need to not only learn new things but also seek newer and better ways of transmitting learning and I am confident that L&T EduTech will fulfill this role by enabling young men and women of the country to meet the challenges of the future,” said AM Naik, Group Chairman, Larsen & Toubro.

“We have a strong demographic dividend but to translate that potential into performance, it is imperative that we impart relevant skills to our youngsters, make them more productive, and better equipped to contribute to India’s growth story,” he added, describing the task before the new business.

L&T EduTech will channelise L&T’s storehouse of knowledge and expertise gained from having executed some of the most complex and demanding projects over the decades to empower both students and professionals with real-world professional skilling to enhance their employability.

L&T EduTech offers three verticals of College Connect, Professional & Vocational Skilling.

While College Connect will empower students with practical and application-based learning, Professional Skilling will enable aspiring professionals to fast-track careers in their domains. Vocational Skilling involves skill certification programmes designed by industry experts for improved employability.

“With the growing accent on online learning and skilling, we have timed the introduction of L&T EduTech well,” said R Ganesan, Head – Corporate Centre, L&T Construction. “We are entering a space that so necessarily requires professional skilling and we are confident that both students and professionals will benefit hugely from our curated courses deeply rooted in the real world. In fact, learning from L&T is very akin to learning from the masters.”