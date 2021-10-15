L&T makes entry into online learning space with L&T EduTech

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Marking its entry into the high potential space of virtual learning, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced the launch of L&T EduTech aimed at bridging the gap between the competence of young engineers and industry expectations
The new venture will be an industry-led, application-based, practical oriented learning platform, strongly rooted in technology, that will straddle the entire gamut of engineering and technology verticals to help create industry-ready talent.
“We are living in a period of accelerating change, with the need to not only learn new things but also seek newer and better ways of transmitting learning and I am confident that L&T EduTech will fulfill this role by enabling young men and women of the country to meet the challenges of the future,” said AM Naik, Group Chairman, Larsen & Toubro.
“We have a strong demographic dividend but to translate that potential into performance, it is imperative that we impart relevant skills to our youngsters, make them more productive, and better equipped to contribute to India’s growth story,” he added, describing the task before the new business.
L&T EduTech will channelise L&T’s storehouse of knowledge and expertise gained from having executed some of the most complex and demanding projects over the decades to empower both students and professionals with real-world professional skilling to enhance their employability.
L&T EduTech offers three verticals of College Connect, Professional & Vocational Skilling.
While College Connect will empower students with practical and application-based learning, Professional Skilling will enable aspiring professionals to fast-track careers in their domains. Vocational Skilling involves skill certification programmes designed by industry experts for improved employability.
“With the growing accent on online learning and skilling, we have timed the introduction of L&T EduTech well,” said R Ganesan, Head – Corporate Centre, L&T Construction. “We are entering a space that so necessarily requires professional skilling and we are confident that both students and professionals will benefit hugely from our curated courses deeply rooted in the real world. In fact, learning from L&T is very akin to learning from the masters.”
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...