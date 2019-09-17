Maharashtra to set up Swachh Bharat World University

The Government of Maharashtra has decided to set up ‘Swachh Bharat World University’ in Wardha to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. The University will focus on research studies in sanitation, cleanliness and environment.

The State has formed a seven-member committee headed by the Minister of Education Vinod Tawde. The committee will conduct a study on the requirements of the University, including land, basic infrastructure and manpower and submit a report in two months.

The government resolution stated that Maharashtra is facing rapid urbanisation and villages are being converted into cities and cities into metropolitan areas. Garbage and uncleanliness problem has acquired a serious proportion and it is affecting people’s health and environment. The government wants to establish the University, which will focus on cleanliness and sanitation research.

The State has claimed that it has contributed in a big way to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat campaign and now by establishing the University, it will play a pioneering role in the research.

Wardha has been selected to establish the university as Mahatma Gandhi’s Sevagram Ashram is located here as also the Institute of Gandhian Studies (Gandhi Vichar Parishad).