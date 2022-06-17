MAHE, Schneider Electric ink pact to set up research centre in Bengaluru

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, and Schneider Electric, Bengaluru, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up a MAHE Research Centre at Schneider Electric in Bengaluru. The research centre will enable employees of Schneider and others to work on industrial research problems leading to PhD degree.

Quoting Lt Gen MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, a statement said the commitment of Schneider to enhance industrial research through this collaboration is commendable. An integrated learning programme like this is extremely beneficial for industry professionals to improve their qualifications leading to masters and doctoral degree, he said.

Industry-academia collaborations

Chitra Sukumar, Vice-President, Research, Schneider Electric, said industry-academia collaborations like these are very crucial for industry professionals. “We are honoured to be joining hands with a reputed educational institute like MAHE and hope this partnership can help in exploring research collaboration in multidisciplinary areas of mutual interest,” she said.

Venkatramanan Venugopal, Director Engineering and R&D Site Head, signed the agreement on behalf of Schneider Electric, and extended his support for strengthening the industry-academia collaboration. Narayan Sabhahit, Registrar of MAHE, signed the agreement on behalf of MAHE, and assured to extend the support for the sustenance of the collaboration.

Post signing the MoU, Schneider team visited various research facilities in MIT. Chitra Sukumar inaugurated the Industrial IoT Systems and Application Research Lab at Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT).

Sathish Rao, Director (Research) of MAHE, Cdr Anil Rana, Director of MIT, and Vasudha Devi, Deputy Director, Centre for Doctoral Studies (responsible for the research centre), were present on the occasion.