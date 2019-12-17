Education

MAHE, UNSW announce research seed grants

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on December 17, 2019 Published on December 17, 2019

UNSW Sydney (the University of New South Wales) and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) have announced the names of 10 joint-grant recipients under the newly established UNSW-MAHE Collaborative Research Seed Funding Scheme.

The seed funding scheme is part of the UNSW-MAHE Landmark Partnership for education the two institutions announced last year.

Quoting UNSW president and Vice-Chancellor of UNSW, Ian Jacobs, a statement said that these grants will help academics at both universities bring the collaboration to life.

Vinod Bhat, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, said that this partnership will prepare scholars for a better future, and promote India-Australia ties.

The first round of the research seed funds offer 10 grants valued at $20,000 each.

Published on December 17, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
St Teresa's College bags national energy conservation award