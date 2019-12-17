MAHE, UNSW announce research seed grants

UNSW Sydney (the University of New South Wales) and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) have announced the names of 10 joint-grant recipients under the newly established UNSW-MAHE Collaborative Research Seed Funding Scheme.

The seed funding scheme is part of the UNSW-MAHE Landmark Partnership for education the two institutions announced last year.

Quoting UNSW president and Vice-Chancellor of UNSW, Ian Jacobs, a statement said that these grants will help academics at both universities bring the collaboration to life.

Vinod Bhat, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, said that this partnership will prepare scholars for a better future, and promote India-Australia ties.

The first round of the research seed funds offer 10 grants valued at $20,000 each.