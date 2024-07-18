Professor Marthanda Varma Sankaran Valiathan, a distinguished cardiac surgeon and first Vice-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), passed away in Manipal on July 17 at 9.14 pm at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

At Manipal, he served as the first Vice-Chancellor of MAHE from 1993. His tenure at MAHE was marked by a commitment to academic excellence and innovation in research. Under his leadership, MAHE expanded its academic programmes and significantly increased its research output.

He was instrumental in fostering an environment that encouraged interdisciplinary collaboration and international partnerships.

A statement by MAHE said his vision and dedication were key in transforming MAHE into a world-class university, attracting students and faculty from around the globe and securing its place among the top educational institutions in India and worldwide.

Valiathan’s career included significant contributions to cardiac surgery and medical technology. He was an alumnus of the Medical College, Trivandrum and held fellowships from the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, England, and Canada.

He was instrumental in establishing the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram and served as its Professor and Director of Cardiac Surgery for 20 years. His innovative work in developing medical devices such as the disposable blood bag and the tilting disc heart valve laid the foundation for India’s medical devices industry.

Valiathan received numerous accolades throughout his career, including Padma Vibhushan in 2005 and Padma Shri in 2002. He was the recipient of Dr BC Roy National Award, the Hunterian Professorship of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, the Chevalier of the Order of Palmes Académiques from the French Government, the Dr Samuel P Asper Award for International Medical Education from Johns Hopkins University, and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Indian Medical Association.

MAHE extended its condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. “His legacy of excellence and dedication to medical science and education will continue to inspire us all,” said a statement by MAHE.

