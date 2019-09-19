Education

Mahindra Ecole Centrale opens Supercomputer Lab

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 19, 2019 Published on September 19, 2019

Mahindra Ecole Centrale (MEC), a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and Ecole Centrale Paris, has opened a Supercomputer Lab at its premises here. The lab would address the requirements for faster computing performance and provide a robust platform for deep learning and analytics and multi-disciplinary engineering simulations.

“It supports high-intensity computations both for Artificial Intelligence applications and for complex simulations in physical sciences and engineering. It will cover different aspects of fluid dynamics, structural mechanics, electro-magnetics, integrated and optimised engineering design, molecular physics and related fields,” Yajulu Medury, Director of MEC, has said.

A Dassault-Systemes-based 3D-Experience package is also being installed in this lab. A set of 30 workstations coupled with a Server are being installed,” he said.

