Mahindra University announces PhD programme

Mahindra University announced its second batch of PhD programme in Engineering, Applied Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences for the 2021 Spring academic session.

The last date for submission of application is December 24. The PhD programme will commence from January 25, 2021.

Full time PhD scholars will get an assistantship of ₹25,000 per month plus free boarding and lodging in the MU campus. They have to take classes for eight hours a week.

“Our first batch of 29 PhD scholars are working on their chosen fields with their mentors and with the backing of the Mahindra Group and Tech Mahindra” Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor of the Hyderabad-based university said.

In the Applied Sciences domain, the programme is offered in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.