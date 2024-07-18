Mahindra University, which is promoted by the Mahindra group, has launched School of Design Innovation at its campus here.

The school has tied up with the Pininfarina Design Academy (Torino, Italy), and Shenoy Innovation Studio IDC IITB. It will allow students to be mentored by some of the best design brains from India and abroad.

The first academic session will commence from August 15, 2024, with a Bachelors programme in Design.

“The curriculum will provide students with a combination of design fundamentals, including sketching, engineering labs, prototyping, and digital tools,” Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor of Mahindra University, said.

The course will culminate with a Capstone Project that is aimed at solving real-world challenges in the industry.

Students with 10+2 are eligible to apply. The school will provide a 25 per cent Chancellor’s Scholarship, amounting to ₹1 lakh every year to the first batch.