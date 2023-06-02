Mahindra University, promoted by the Mahindras, has tied with the University of Agder, which is based out of Norway, to introduce Master of Technology (M.Tech) programme in Robotics.

“The M.Tech programme in Robotics is designed to equip students with advanced knowledge and practical skills in the rapidly growing field of robotics,” a Mahindra University executive said.

“Students will gain expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, automation and cyber-physical systems, control systems, and human-robot interaction,” he said in a statement on Friday.

The programme will promote interdisciplinary learning, combining engineering principles with computer science and cognitive sciences.

“The curriculum combines theoretical foundations with hands-on practical training, ensuring that students develop a deep understanding of robotics principles, algorithms, and technologies,” Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor, Mahindra University, said.

Offered by the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering in the Ecole Centrale School of Engineering, the programme has a minimum of 60 credits spread over four semesters for full-time students.

About two-thirds of the credits are for the course work, and the rest is for the Master’s thesis with a focus on conducting original research.

“The academic fees for the programme is ₹1 lakh per annum, and eligible candidates will also have the opportunity to receive a stipend of ₹18,000 per month as a teaching assistantship from the university,” the university said in a statement.