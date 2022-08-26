MANAGE students receive Agri-Business Management diplomas

About 202 students from the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) Hyderabad received their Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Agri Business Management) from Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar.

Three students from the 2018 to 2022 batch received gold, silver and bronze for their exceptional performance during the sixth convocation of MANAGE, an autonomous organisation under the aegis of the Ministry of Agriculture.

During the event, Tomar said that the role of agri-business management professionals was crucial in the country’s endeavour to achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat. “As you do your job, you must spend time serving the well-being of the farmers,” he said.

Three students of the institute received the ‘Exceptional Alumni’ award for their contribution to the farming community through their agri ventures.

“We will strive to improve the quality and standards of agri-business education in more than 200 organisations in the country,” said P Chandra Shekara, Director-General of MANAGE in a statement.