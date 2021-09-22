Mangalore University plans to set up a centre on coastal development studies

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Mangalore University is planning to set up a centre on coastal development studies, according to PS Yadapadithaya, Vice-Chancellor of the university.
Speaking at the 42nd Foundation Day celebration of the university on Wednesday, he said the management will submit a proposal to the Karnataka government in this regard. The proposed centre will be named after the former Karnataka Minister late VS Acharya.
The university is planning to focus on topics related to coastal development in the proposed ‘Dr VS Acharya Centre for Coastal Development Studies’.
Stating that the university has already launched a sports policy, he said it will now launch a cultural policy in the coming days. The university – which covers the districts of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi – will also highlight the cultural artefacts of these three districts.
The university is also considering the suggestion of D Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala, to set up a model of ‘Tulu village’ in the university campus at Konaje in Mangaluru taluk. (Tulu is an important spoken language of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts along coastal Karnataka).
“In addition to this, Heggade has promised to provide the old manuscripts of the region, which are being preserved in the Dharmasthala museum, for the research and study purpose of the students of Mangaluru University,” he added.
