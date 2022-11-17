Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is planning to spend around 15 per cent of its revenue spending towards research in the next two years, according to Lt Gen MD Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of MAHE.

Addressing media persons in Manipal on Wednesday, he said while the institution’s top-notch research infrastructure caters to its imminent needs, MAHE will continue to fund and prioritise research in its latest phase of transformation.

“We are presently spending around 11.5 per cent of our revenue towards research, and we want to take it to 15 per cent in the next two years by 2025,” he said.

“The research defines our mindset and has been a hallmark of our excellence over the years. Moving ahead, we will seek to continue our research journey with renewed vigour using our formidable national and international collaborations to take our scholarly output to the next level,” he said.

Stating that more than 3,150 research articles were published by MAHE and its constituent institutes in various peer-reviewed journals in the last year, he said 34 per cent of them have got co-authorship from international researchers and faculties. Around 1.2 per cent of MAHE’s faculty strength is international adjunct faculty. MAHE filed for 51 patents last year.

‘Dynamic vision’

Venkatesh said MAHE’s internationalisation goals align with the National Education Policy-2020, and it is on course to implement the recommendations of NEP by reimagining higher education with a dynamic vision to be competitive at a global level.

“We have strong fundamentals in place and have set out to expand our holistic educational offerings that revolve around inclusivity, equity and openness with a strong focus on research. This in effect trains our students to face practical challenges and find viable solutions for the benefit of humanity,” he said.

HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, said the founder of MAHE, TMA Pai, was a visionary. TMA Pai started the first self-financing private medical college — Kasturba Medical College, a flagship institution of MAHE, in the country in Manipal in 1953.

Narayana Sabhahit, Registrar of MAHE, said the 30th convocation of MAHE will be held over three days on November 18, 19 and 20. The event will facilitate around 5,000 students in the presence of several distinguished guests.

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister, will be the chief guest and Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar, Vice Chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik, will be the guest of honour on November 18, he said.

