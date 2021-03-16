Manipal Academy, US Mission mark first 100 days of Biden government

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), along with the US Consulate General in Chennai, in partnership with EducationUSA Bengaluru organised a virtual presentation as part of the US Mission to India’s 100-in-100 campaign recently.
Inaugurating the virtual event, Lt Gen (retd) MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, emphasised the significance of enhancing the bilateral partnership for education and building a more prosperous and sustainable world. The two countries cooperating on reforms in higher education would improve student and faculty exchanges, thus promoting equity and access in education, he said.
Quoting Cori Bickel, Press Officer of the US Consulate General in Chennai, a press release said the two largest democracies in the world share mutual interests in many areas, and the shared ideals should bring India and America closer. Education is one among many such shared interests.
“Indian students in the US are a huge success story for our relationship. Indian students enrich our universities and colleges, diversify our campuses, contribute to the American economy, and build lifelong bonds with Americans,” she said.
Commemorating the first 100 days of a new US presidential administration has been a tradition of the American political system since 1930. Every presidential administration since then has taken the opportunity to articulate a bold agenda for its first 100 days in office. The US Mission to India is using the first 100 days of the Biden administration to engage robustly with youth across India through meaningful conversations about the future of the US-India relationship, the release added.
