Manipal BioMachines bags gold in iGEM2020 international contest

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Manipal BioMachines (MBM), a synthetic biology research team from the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) under Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has bagged the gold medal at the International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM 2020) competition.
The teams from across the globe had to submit videos, a poster and a website documenting information related to their project within stringent deadlines. The competition took place over the summer of 2020 and 249 teams participated from 36 countries.
A statement from MAHE said that it was decided to find an effective, long-term and novel solution to methylmercury poisoning for this year’s project. Humans are exposed to methylmercury primarily through contaminated fish leading to neurological problems.
Quoting Varun Udaya Kumar, team leader of Manipal BioMachines, it said: “By designing a probiotic pill which converts methylmercury to elemental mercury, which is less toxic in the gut, we hope to provide a solution to methylmercury poisoning.”
Manipal BioMachines was mentored by Ritu Raval and Praveen Kumar of the Department of Biotechnology at MIT in Manipal.
It said that iGEM Foundation is an independent non-profit organisation dedicated to the advancement of synthetic biology and applied biotechnology. The annual competition brings together more than 6,000 participants from various disciplines across the globe.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Four financial ratios can alert you early to brewing trouble in a lender
Here’s how the recent increase in threshold for tax concession will help
I bought a flat (first-time home-buyer) in August 2019 for ₹58 lakh. I have taken a home loan of ₹40 lakh, ...
₹1426 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1410139314381450 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
The ‘changing of the guard’ ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 28 highlights the Indian soldier’s ...
The once impeached US President, now defeated, continues to challenge a system that he has successfully ...
The Mumbai based Singer-songwriter on living beyond a label, blending genres and what it takes to find one’s ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...