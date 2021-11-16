Manipal Global and Salesforce to jointly offer skills training programmes

Manipal Global, a leading provider of business and marketing solutions in higher education, said that it has tied up with Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, to launch a skills initiative to build a talent pool of certified professionals with a B2C (Business-to-Consumer) and B2A (Business-to-Academia) model.

Need for trained professional

Through this initiative, Manipal Global will build a talent pool of Salesforce qualified professionals by leveraging Manipal Global’s best practices focussed on the future needs of higher education.

The companies said that recent research by International Data Corporation (IDC) cites that the Salesforce ecosystem will create 1,328,200 jobs in India by 2026. 24 per cent of new jobs created in India in the Salesforce customer base this year leverage significant digital skills — such as using automation tools, the internet of things (IoT), and other complex applications. The programs offered are designed to meet the significant increase in demand for trained professionals.

Also see: ISRO chief asks students to make earth sustainable at all times

TV Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global Education Services, said, “This collaboration is a step towards closing the gap between the current educational reality and the business need by training young learners in advanced technology skills. With the post pandemic world driving digital adoption on a massive scale, the world needs a huge pool of future ready, highly skilled digital savvy employees who can work on leading edge technology platforms. With this collaboration, MAGE and Salesforce are uniquely positioned to meet the demand for future ready digital skills.”

Two models

The programs will be delivered in two models. In the B2C (Business-to-Consumer) model, which upskills professionals for their next job, will be a Certiﬁcation Program targeting an audience with 0-4 years of experience will be available in India.

Under the B2A (Business-to-Academia) model that skills students for their first job, Manipal plans to introduce entry-level Developer and Admin programmes in the curriculum within the University’s campuses across India and, potentially, Middle-east and South-Asia.

Also see: Number of Indians studying in US dropped by nearly 13% in 2020-21: Report

Ravi Panchanadan, MD & CEO, Manipal Global Education Services, said, “While opportunities are many, there is a huge mismatch in the skills the industry needs and what aspirants have to offerr. By collaborating with Salesforce, we will work towards eliminating that skill gap.”

Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & Chairperson, Salesforce India, said, “ We are excited to be collaborating with Manipal Global Education in our endeavour to democratise digital skills, nurturing future-ready individuals and bridging the skills gap.”