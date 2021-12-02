Manipal Global Education Services launches a digital learning platform for medical students

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE), a leading provider of business and marketing solutions in higher education, has launched Manipal MedAce, a digital learning and assessment resource for MBBS students.
Manipal MedAce is a first-of-its-kind digital learning and assessment resource for undergraduate medical students and is built on the instructional design principles of e-learning. MaGE said that Manipal MedAce is based on solid academic research and methodologies and is an intuitive and outcome-driven learning tool with e-learning instructional design principles.
It is built on the backbone of the CBME integrated curriculum and includes case-based learning and assessment. The content on the platform rests on the strong foundation of academic insights and future learning. The platform enables undergraduate MBBS students to optimise learning by providing best-in-class resources on a single learning platform. It promises smart self-study using curriculum-mapped content, effective revision techniques, and guidance on exam readiness.
Speaking at the launch, Mr Ravi Panchanadan, Managing Director & CEO, Manipal Global Education Services said, that Manipal MedAce was designed and constructed based on extensive market research on how the medical education community is adjusting to the new changes brought about by the CBME mandate and the Covid-19-provoked upheaval in our decades-old traditional education structure.
According to a study conducted by MaGE on the challenges students and faculty face in today’s healthcare education landscape, it identified that there is a prominent need for learning platforms and products such as Manipal MedAce. “Introducing more platforms that offer learning aid to the healthcare education community is the need of the hour today,” the CEO added.
Dr Ranjan Pai, CEO & MD, Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), commented on the launch saying, “There has been a growing disparity in the healthcare education system for some time, which has just recently been exposed due to Covid-19-induced learning constraints, which have impacted the education community as a whole. The need for a product like Manipal MedAce has been long overdue, and we hope that this launch will motivate more companies to develop similar solutions and products to come forward and offer aid to medical students and faculty.”
