Manipal Universal Press launches e-book on Covid

The life of a poet with the pay of a banker
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
Manipal Universal Press (MUP), a constituent of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has launched an e-book titled ‘COVID-19: A Multidimensional Response’.
Speaking at the virtual launch of the e-book, Lt Gen (retd) MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, said the e-book is important for all the professionals, healthcare workers and administrators involved in the management of Covid-19.
The entire mankind has been in a state of turmoil since the dreaded pandemic of Covid-19 hit the unsuspecting world. He said the mankind has been bombarded by a surfeit of information on various aspects of Covid. Some of it are authentic, but most of it require verification. The e-book has 25 chapters covering all the aspects of Covid-19 from epidemiology to ethical dimensions.
HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, said that the book is an exercise by MAHE in creating awareness, facts and figures about the dreaded disease in these troubled times.
Raviraja NS, one of the three editors of the e-book, termed it as an evolving e-book with excellent contribution by experts in the field.
He said the book covers the topics such as epidemiology, public health and policy, pathogenesis and pathophysiology, disease diagnosis, disease management and treatment, surgeries, pregnancy and child birth, eye care and dental care during Covid-19 situation and also risk factors and co-morbidities, drug discovery, and precautions to be taken by the general public among others.
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
The pandemic has got young entrepreneurs moving to places that are not the usual suspects
Think talent search and the obvious places for companies to hunt are the metros. But thanks to Covid-19, and ...
Another innovative hair-care product for those who have the cash to spare
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The stock of Alkyl amines has been on an impressive run where the price has more than tripled since March from ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...