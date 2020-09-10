Manipal Universal Press launches e-book on Covid

Manipal Universal Press (MUP), a constituent of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has launched an e-book titled ‘COVID-19: A Multidimensional Response’.

Speaking at the virtual launch of the e-book, Lt Gen (retd) MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, said the e-book is important for all the professionals, healthcare workers and administrators involved in the management of Covid-19.

The entire mankind has been in a state of turmoil since the dreaded pandemic of Covid-19 hit the unsuspecting world. He said the mankind has been bombarded by a surfeit of information on various aspects of Covid. Some of it are authentic, but most of it require verification. The e-book has 25 chapters covering all the aspects of Covid-19 from epidemiology to ethical dimensions.

HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, said that the book is an exercise by MAHE in creating awareness, facts and figures about the dreaded disease in these troubled times.

Raviraja NS, one of the three editors of the e-book, termed it as an evolving e-book with excellent contribution by experts in the field.

He said the book covers the topics such as epidemiology, public health and policy, pathogenesis and pathophysiology, disease diagnosis, disease management and treatment, surgeries, pregnancy and child birth, eye care and dental care during Covid-19 situation and also risk factors and co-morbidities, drug discovery, and precautions to be taken by the general public among others.