Manipal’s WGSHA gets US recognition

The Manipal-based Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA) has got accreditation from the US-based Hotel Schools of Distinction (HSD) as its partner school.

A press release said here that WGSHA aims to strengthen its network with the affiliation from Hotel Schools of Distinction to provide hospitality management programmes. With this partnership, HSD’s goal is to create hospitality leadership through education, to provide the hospitality industry with the best talent, wherever they are located in the world.

WGSHA becomes the only hospitality school in the Asia-Pacific region to be so recognised with this accreditation, it said. Other members of HSD include Niagara University, College of Hospitality and Tourism Management (USA); International University of Applied Sciences (Germany); Institut Paul Bocuse (France); Institut de tourisme et d’hôtellerie du Québec (Canada); Hotelschool The Hague, Hospitality Business School (Netherlands); Fairleigh Dickinson University (US); EUHT StPOL - University College of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts, Barcelona (Spain); and Dublin Institute of Technology (Ireland), it said.

HSD is a network of hospitality management university programmes throughout the world. Its membership helps develop a solid status within its members, in terms of research, accreditation, collaboration, exchange of professors and students, and good practices.