Market-related course from ACS

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on October 08, 2019 Published on October 08, 2019

ACS Capital Market Academy in association with NSE Academy has started offering practical orientation classes and conducting courses on capital market including NCFM exam, which is mandatory for the intermediaries in Capital Market. A mobile app — ACS Empowers You — launched here recently at Kumaraguru College of Technology helps connect with NSE Academy and ACS Academy

