Education

Maruti Suzuki offers engineering diploma course

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 03, 2020 Published on March 03, 2020

 

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has launched a new three year course — Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with specialisation in tool and die design at its Centre of Excellence at Government Polytechnic, Manesar.

The course at the Maruti Suzuki Training Academy will be conducted in collaboration with Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) and, is approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE, the company said in a statement. Maruti Suzuki India has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Haryana government to this effect, it added.The fee for the course is ₹4,500 for each student for a year (two semesters).

Published on March 03, 2020
engineering education
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
HC seeks govt, police response on plea to ensure security at board exam centres in North-East Delhi