Maruti Suzuki offers engineering diploma course

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has launched a new three year course — Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with specialisation in tool and die design at its Centre of Excellence at Government Polytechnic, Manesar.

The course at the Maruti Suzuki Training Academy will be conducted in collaboration with Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) and, is approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE, the company said in a statement. Maruti Suzuki India has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Haryana government to this effect, it added.The fee for the course is ₹4,500 for each student for a year (two semesters).