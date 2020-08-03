MHRD releases ‘Alternative Academic Calendar’ for upper primary stage

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) on Monday launched ‘Alternative Academic Calendar’ for upper primary stage (Classes VI to VIII) for the next eight weeks.

Earlier, the ministry has released the calendar for four weeks.

“This Calendar contains detailed guidelines for teachers on the use of technology and social media tools to impart education while the students are at home,” said Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of HRD.

It further aims to empower our students, teachers, school principals and parents with positive ways to deal with Covid-19 via online teaching-learning resources and achieve the best possible learning outcomes, he added.

“It is necessary because in the present environment of stress, we have to not only keep our children busy but also to maintain continuity of their learning in their new classes,” said NCERT.

New education policy

Meanwhile, the country got its new education policy last week after 34 years that aims at bringing large-scale, transformational reforms in both school and higher education sectors.

It also suggests a new schooling structure that indicates 10+2 structure of school curricula is to be replaced by a 5+3+3+4 curricular arrangement corresponding to ages 3-8, 8-11, 11-14, and 14-18 years respectively.