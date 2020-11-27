MICA announces first virtual ICMC-2021 from January 7

Communications and management institute MICA - Ahmedabad announced first virtual International Communication Management Conference (ICMC-2021) for three days starting January 7.

The ICMC 2021 will have Moody College of Communication, the University of Texas at Austin as its academic partner.

The Conference will bring research scholars and industry experts to discuss and understand the newer narratives in a changing world.

Dr Shailendra Raj Mehta, President & Director, MICA, said, "We need to take an in-depth, hard look at how the consumer context has changed. Sharp cultural decoding is required, along with creative approaches to standard operating procedures, and we must examine how to adapt alternatives."

Dr. Preeti Shroff, Dean, MICA, said: "There will be awards to recognise the best conference paper and presentation. The conference will address post-covid digital and business transformations, creative thinking, cultural strategy, and customer engagement."

The conference seeks to highlight the cultural and creative industries and understand better how these can help shape and inform newer narratives in a changing world.

With industry-led talks, business leaders’ panels, and teach-in sessions with experts, the conference platform will provide insights into emerging trends, ideas, practices, and approaches towards building a more equal and empathetic tomorrow.

Researchers and scholars can submit their papers addressing the symbiotic relationship between creative thinking and cultural strategy and its impact on businesses by December 10, 2020.

MICA -Ahmedabad has increased the prize money to ₹3,75,000 (USD 5,000) for the winner. The runner-up will receive ₹1,87,500 (USD 2,500) and the second runner-up will receive ₹75,000 (USD 1,000). There will be two consolation prizes of ₹52,500 (USD 700), a MICA statement said.

The Journal of Business Research (an ABDC-A Category Journal) and the Journal of Creative Communications will consider the best papers for publication.