Microsoft, WhiteHat Jr join hands to offer ‘Code with Minecraft’ course for students

Microsoft India and WhiteHat Jr on Thursday announced a collaboration to provide students and teachers access to personalized and immersive learning experiences with Minecraft. Whitehat Jr, the leading live one-on-one online learning platform with courses on coding, math, and music, will offer a ‘Code with Minecraft’ course for students on its platform.
The collaboration is part of Microsoft and WhiteHat Jr’s joint vision to reimagine learning in India with technology by unlocking new possibilities for learners and empower educators. The Code with Minecraft program will provide students an opportunity to master important coding concepts through highly curated curriculum based on Minecraft. As part of this collaboration, Microsoft will also help upskill WhiteHat Jr educators through special workshops delivered by the Minecraft Education Edition Teacher Academy.
The Code with Minecraft course is available in multiple packages for students aged 6-14 years. Students start with game-based learning on Minecraft where they can build their own game heroes, game worlds and play multiplayer games within Minecraft’s rich, ever-evolving environment, while learning foundational coding concepts such as commands, sequences, variables, loops and conditionals. As students progress through the curriculum, they will learn advanced coding concepts and languages.
Trupti Mukker, CEO, WhiteHat Jr, said, “Young learners experience the joy of creating with technology through our coding courses. Students love our classes as they work on live projects and develop new skills with the support of a live teacher. For years, Minecraft has fascinated children across the world. We are very excited to be able to collaborate with Microsoft India and bring such an engaging learning experience to children.”
Speaking about the initiative, Navtez Bal, Executive Director, Public Sector, Microsoft India, said, “The skills of the future will look very different from the skills that exist today. Platforms like Minecraft are ensuring students have deep, immersive learning experiences that unlocks both creativity and critical thinking. Our partnership with WhiteHat Jr is a strong step in making learning engaging and preparing young adults with the skills they need to thrive in a digital economy.”
