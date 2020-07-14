Mindspark recognised for Innovative use of AI in education

Educational Initiatives’ Mindspark, an adaptive learning software focused on improving the students Math and Language skills was selected as a finalist of the 2019 UNESCO King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa prize for “use of ICT in Education”.

Mindspark was among the top 10 out of 113 nominations.

Commenting on the recognition, Srini Raghavan, Co-founder and CEO, Educational Initiatives said UNESCO has recognised Mindspark for the second year in a row, for innovative use of Artificial Intelligence in education.

“Mindspark has, by leveraging AI adapted the pace, style and level of understanding of the student rather than assuming that the student’s level would correspond to his/ her grade.”

Mindspark uses pedagogical research and data on learning patterns; using the power of AI and Big Data, it provides adaptive and personalized remedial path for each child, Raghavan explained.

Funded by the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Prize recognizes individuals and organizations that use digital technologies to expand educational and lifelong learning opportunities.

The theme of the 2019 edition was use of AI to innovate education, teaching and learning.