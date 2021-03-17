MIT-Manipal campus declared containment zone

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
The Udupi Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority have declared Manipal Institute of Technology’s (MIT) campus in Manipal as a containment zone.
A late evening notification by G Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner of the district, mentioned 59 patients as Covid-positive on the campus.
It said that faculty and essential duty staff of MIT campus are allowed in the campus with proper pass/identification.
Raju K, Assistant Commissioner of Kundapura Sub-Division, has been appointed as Incident Commander, who will be overall in-charge of the containment zone. The Incident Commander will take necessary actions as specified in the containment zone notification, he said.
MIT is a constituent unit of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). In a note addressed to the students, the Director of MIT said that the MAHE administration has decided to conduct all theory classes in online mode and defer the laboratory/practical /contact classes later. Pending end-semester examination of the first semester B.Tech will be rescheduled to a later date, it said.
Mentioning that there is a sudden increase in the Covid cases in Udupi district, including Manipal campus of MIT, in the last few days, the note said: “In view of this, the district administration of Udupi is taking certain measures to contain the spread of Covid infection, including restricting the movement of students in certain areas of Manipal, particularly the MIT campus.”
