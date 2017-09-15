Mobile app for 1st year engineering students

A team of engineering students has come forward to launch a mobile app for first-year engineering students in Karnataka.

The android app called ‘Enginera’ includes notes and drawings of the subjects in the first year engineering course in the state.

Addressing presspersons in Mangaluru on Thursday, Rahul R Pai, a fifth semester mechanical engineering student from the Nitte-based NMAM Institute of Technology and leader of the app development team, said the app could be used free of cost. Once installed, students can access the contents offline also.

Apart from the notes, it has hand-drawn images required for the content also.

Students can ask questions if they have any doubts on a particular topic. The team of ‘Enginera’ will help them get their queries clarified by teachers, he said.

The content is based on the first year engineering curriculum of Visvesvaraya Technological University of Karnataka.

The nine-member ‘Enginera’ team, which includes eight students and one animation designer, started working on the project in January this year. The team members spent four hours every day on the development of ‘Enginera’, he said.

The team will take up the work on developing content for the second year engineering students after the launch of this app. The mobile app will be launched at a function in Mangaluru on September 16, he added.