More female students enrolling for programmes at MICA

Management and communications institute, MICA, Ahmedabad, is seeing growing interest from female students for its different courses, especially the flagship 2-year PGP course. The 2020-22 Post-graduate Programmes (PGP) have registered the highest number of female students for a batch - surpassing the number of male students enrolled for the same course.

The PGDM-Communication and PGDM batch of 2020-22 has 119 female students or nearly 55 per cent of the 216 students enrolled. This is the highest female strength in a batch in at least the past five years. The 2016-18 batch had a total strength of 180, of which 84 were female and 96 male students.

The President & Director, MICA, Shailendra Raj Mehta said, "Our entrance test MICAT not only tests for analytical skills but also for the creative skills of the students. We look for students whose left brain capabilities are as high as their right brain capabilities. Women are naturally creative. As a result, without any preference being granted to them, they performed well, and are in majority in all three of our programmes this year."

According to MICA, the Fellow Program in Management (FPM) has a nearly 90 per cent women’s presence with seven female students and 1 male student, while Crafting Creative Communication (CCC) has about 70 per cent strength of female students, with 27 of the total of 41 students being women.

"We also have a substantial proportion of women faculty members – now nearing 50 per cent," said the director of the institute.

Preeti Shroff, Dean, MICA, said the curriculum emphasizes life long learning to nurture future-ready women leaders. "We encourage debates and discussions on issues faced by women in the workplace and society in India and around the world."

"Based on my interactions with students, I would say that women students find MICA to be a safe space where diverse views and ideas are welcomed, and equal opportunity is provided to all genders,” said Ruchi Tewari, Chair, Admissions at MICA.