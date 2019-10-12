MS Ananth conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award at TiECON Chennai 2019

Former Director of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, MS Ananth was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the TiECON Chennai 2019 event held here on Friday.

The award was given for his contributions to higher education in India, and for committed research and excellence in Chemical engineering.

Professor Ananth who was instrumental in instituting the IIT Research park in Chennai said it was possible to build the research park with the support of the right kind of people available at the right time.

Arun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Intellect Design Arena was conferred with Dronacharya Award for his contributions to the industry as an exceptional entrepreneur.

The other awardees include Go Fashion India (Sustaining Enterprise of the year), Samunnati Financial Intermediation and Services (Scale Up Enterprise of the year), KritiLabs Technologies (Startup of the year), Guvi Geek Technologies (Associate Member of the Year).

The awards were presented by C S Seshadari, Founder & Director-Emeritus Madras Mathematical Institute, Industrialist Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti and Lakshmi Narayanan, Former Vice-Chairman of Cognizant Technologies.

"As we celebrate the 12th edition, I am certain that TiE Chennai will continue to be a significant platform for young entrepreneurs to build their career and we will guide them on a successful and rewarding path," said CK Ranganathan, President, TiE Chennai, and Chairman & Managing Director, CavinKare.