MSDE in process of setting up Indian Institute of Skills -Ahmedabad by November end

After Kanpur and Mumbai, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is to start the process of setting up Indian Institute of Skills (IISs) in Ahmedabad by the end of the month.
"Land has been identified for the institute and by the end of November foundation stone would be laid," said a source.
These institutes are to be set up on Not-for Profit Public Private Partnership (N-PPP) basis. "Tatas have been chosen through the bid process for Mumbai and for the Ahmedabad as well," added the source.
Under this, the role of government is to provide its land to the private partners through a license. On the other hand, private player would have to ensure that a minimum of 5000 students passing out every year five years after commencement of operations, with campus placement of at least 70 per cent of the trainees on a monthly median salary/income level based on the current levels of wages for comparative positions.
Early this year, MSDE has given a nod to the proposal for setting up of IISs in three locations: Kanpur, Mumbai and Ahmedabad of Skills (IISs)
The objective of IISs is to provide advanced skills in highly specialised areas such as defence, aerospace, oil and gas and to develop highly skilled technical manpower to meet the demands of organisations that are currently operating and are likely to set up their production/manufacturing and business facilities in India
