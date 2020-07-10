MSDE launches ASEEM portal to help skilled people find livelihood opportunities

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) on Friday launched ‘Aatmanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping’ (ASEEM) portal to help skilled people find sustainable livelihood opportunities.

“The ASEEM portal has been envisioned to give a huge impetus to our persistent efforts to bridge the demand-supply gap for skilled workforce across sectors, bringing limitless and infinite opportunities for the nation’s youth.The initiative aims to accelerate India’s journey towards recovery by mapping skilled workforce and connecting them with relevant livelihood opportunities in their local communities, especially in the post Covid era,” said Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Skill Development and Entreprenuership.

With the increasing use of technology and e-management systems which assist in bringing in processes and intelligent tools for demand-driven and outcome-based skill development programmes, this platform will ensure we bring in close convergence and coordination across various schemes and programmes operating in the skill ecosystem, he added.

The Artificial Intelligence-based ASEEM will provide employers a platform to assess the availability of skilled workforce and formulate their hiring plans. ASEEM refers to all the data, trends and analytics which describe the workforce market and will map demand of skilled workforce to supply.

“Migrant labour has been severely impacted by the socio-economic fallout of the Covid pandemic. In the current context, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has taken up the responsibility of mapping the dispersed migrant population around the country and providing them the means to re-build their livelihood by matching their skill-sets to available employment opportunities. The launch of ASEEM is the first step on that journey,” said AM Naik, Chairman, NSDC.

ASEEM also available as an APP, is developed and managed by NSDC in collaboration with Bengaluru-based company Betterplace specialising in blue collar employee management.

“Database of labour migrants in Indian states and overseas citizens who returned to India under the Vande Bharat Mission and filled SWADES Skill Card has been integrated with the ASEEM portal,” said the official release.