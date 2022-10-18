Manipal Institute of Communication (MIC) will organise ‘The MV Kamath Endowment Lecture’ at Manipal on Wednesday.

Malini Parthasarathy, Chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing Pvt Ltd, and Director, Editorial Strategy, will deliver ‘The MV Kamath Endowment Lecture’ on the topic ‘Retaining public trust in journalism in the digital age’ at Manipal on October 19.

HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), will preside over the function. Narayan Sabhahit, Registrar of MAHE, and Padma Rani, Director of MIC, will be present on the occasion.

