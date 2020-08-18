Education

Nagaland school wins Pallikutam award for innovation in education

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on August 18, 2020 Published on August 18, 2020

The first-ever Pallikkutam National Award for Innovation in Education, instituted by Rajagiri Media, has been won by St Christopher School, Chessore Village, Nagaland.

The silver award was won by DAV Public School, Haryana, and the bronze award by CMI Christ School, Iritty in Kerala.

The awards, carrying a cash prize of ₹1,00,000, ₹50,000 and ₹25,000, respectively, are meant to honour education leadership by way of frugal and disruptive innovations that help them cross the Covid-19 induced academic lockdown. The awards are sponsored under the CSR initiative of Federal Bank.

The award winners were chosen by an expert jury set up by the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode.

Tapping WhatsApp

In all, 55 schools submitted entries in the form of a 1,000-word write-up and five-minute videos. The awards were announced through a Zoom meeting.

The award committee noted that Christopher School in Nagaland ensured smooth running of classes despite the limited infrastructure and resource constraints in a rural area. The school has done a great job of balancing online and offline activities, relying mostly on WhatsApp. Students found the sessions enjoyable and even took part in talent and literary competitions.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 18, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.