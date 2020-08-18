Nagaland school wins Pallikutam award for innovation in education

The first-ever Pallikkutam National Award for Innovation in Education, instituted by Rajagiri Media, has been won by St Christopher School, Chessore Village, Nagaland.

The silver award was won by DAV Public School, Haryana, and the bronze award by CMI Christ School, Iritty in Kerala.

The awards, carrying a cash prize of ₹1,00,000, ₹50,000 and ₹25,000, respectively, are meant to honour education leadership by way of frugal and disruptive innovations that help them cross the Covid-19 induced academic lockdown. The awards are sponsored under the CSR initiative of Federal Bank.

The award winners were chosen by an expert jury set up by the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode.

Tapping WhatsApp

In all, 55 schools submitted entries in the form of a 1,000-word write-up and five-minute videos. The awards were announced through a Zoom meeting.

The award committee noted that Christopher School in Nagaland ensured smooth running of classes despite the limited infrastructure and resource constraints in a rural area. The school has done a great job of balancing online and offline activities, relying mostly on WhatsApp. Students found the sessions enjoyable and even took part in talent and literary competitions.