National Education Policy cannot be implemented by just issuing circular: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Friday that the New Education Policy cannot be implemented just by issuing a circular or notification.

“All the stakeholders will have to come together, prepare themselves and need to have a will to successfully implement it,” said PM Modi.

While addressing a conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, PM Modi said that till now the education system focused on ‘What To Think’, but the new policy emphasises on ‘How To Think’.

“The aim is to focus on inquiry-based, discovery-based, discussion-based and analysis-based method in education, as it will increase students’ participation in the class,” said PM.

Students should be given an opportunity to follow their passion. They should be able to enrol themselves in a course of their liking, and if they don’t want to continue, then they should be able to leave it, he added.

Last week, the country got its new NEP, 2020 after a gap of 34 years. The new policy aims to usher in transformational reforms in both school and higher education.