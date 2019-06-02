National Education Policy: It's a draft not announced by govt, clarifies HRD ministry

The Ministry of Human Resource Development on Saturday clarified that it is the draft National Education Policy which has been submitted to the newly appointed HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank by the Chairman Kasturirangan and the members and it is not the policy announced by the government.

It added, that after getting feedback from general public, and after consulting State Governments, the National Education Policy will be finalised by Government.

"Modi government has always promoted all Indian languages and therefore there is no intention of imposing any language on anybody. We want to promote all Indian languages. There should not be misunderstanding on the issue that this is a govt policy," said former HRD minister Prakash Javadekar.

The draft read, "To leverage the enhanced language-learning abilities of young children, all students from pre-school and Grade 1 onwards will be exposed to three or more languages with the aim of developing speaking proficiency and interaction, and the ability to recognise scripts and read basic texts, in all three languages by Grade 3".