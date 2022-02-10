National Medical Commission cautions students against medical courses in China

The National Medical Commission, which regulates the medical education and medical professionals in India, has cautioned the students desirous of pursuing MBBS in China saying it doesn’t recognise the online courses.

It said few universities in People’s Republic of China have begun issuing notices for admission to MBBS programmes for the current and upcoming academic years despite the travel restrictions imposed on foreign students.

According to the official note of Medical Commission, China has imposed strict travel restrictions in the wake of Covid and suspended all visas since November 2020. A large number of students have not been able to return to China to continue their studies due to these restrictions. “Further, the Chinese authorities have conveyed earlier that courses will be conducted online. As per the extant rule, National Medical Commission doesn’t approve medical online courses done only by online medium,” the letter added. NMC advised the medical students to refer to FMGE (foreign medical graduate examination) guidelines.