Nayanta University, backed by prominent industrialists and academics, is preparing to admit its first cohort of students in August 2025.

The university has secured a letter of intent and received cabinet approval from the Maharashtra government under the Maharashtra Private Universities Act, marking a significant step toward establishing its presence in India’s higher education landscape.

Nayanta aims to develop students with a blend of technological proficiency and a nuanced understanding of humanities and social sciences, according to a press release.

The university emphasizes creating well-rounded individuals who can engage with both rural and urban India, fostering critical thinking, cultural sensitivity, and social responsibility, it added.

A key feature of Nayanta’s approach will be its need-blind admission policy, ensuring that no talented student is denied admission due to financial constraints.

The institution is committed to providing equitable access to quality education, supporting meritorious students through financial aid and scholarships.

Nayanta will initially offer undergraduate programs in arts and sciences, alongside a Master’s in public policy.

These programs aim to equip students with the interdisciplinary skills and knowledge required to address contemporary challenges in India and beyond.

“We are grateful to the Maharashtra Government and especially the leadership for their support and guidance throughout the initial university formation process. Nayanta will be an inclusive, holistic university with a high degree of industry integration. We believe Nayanta will further strengthen the educational ecosystem in Pune, Maharashtra, India and over time, overseas,” Naushad Forbes, one of the founders of the project.

“Nayanta has already signed an MOU with the Confederation of Indian Industries. This partnership will help us provide internships to every Nayanta student in the corporate, government and social sectors. Corporate partnerships will also ensure strong placement outcomes right from the first batch,” said Ranjan Banerjee, Professor and CEO, Nayanta Education Foundation.

He added, “Nayanta will provide a holistic multidisciplinary education which will enable every student to craft choices and careers which are suited to their unique strengths. A year-long foundation course will ensure that students select specializations after having in-depth exposure to multiple courses and career paths. Culturally, we will create an environment of psychological safety, with one-on-one faculty-student interaction outside the classroom embedded in the culture.”