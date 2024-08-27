The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has suggested a new evaluation model, proposing that students' performance in Classes 9, 10, and 11 should contribute to their Class 12 board results.

The suggestions were made in the report titled 'Establishing Equivalence across Education Boards' (released in the month of July). The report suggested a progressive assessment framework for Classes 10 and 12. The new framework divides the academic year into two terms.

The report also recommended that Class 12 board results to now include marks from Classes 9, 10, and 11.The report mentioned, “The weightage of formative and summative marks will be adjusted progressively from class 9 to class 12, increasing the emphasis on summative assessment as learners advance in grades.”

“Specifically, class 9 features a 7 per cent formative and 30 per cent summative split, class 10 an equal 50 per cent formative and summative division, class 11 a 40 per cent formative and 60 per cent summative distribution, and class 12 a 30 per cent formative and 70 per cent summative ratio.”

"Consequently, the cumulative marks at the end of the secondary stage are 15 percent for class 9, 20 percent for class 10, 25 percent for class 11, and 40 percent for class 12," the report mentioned. This means that students' performance over the years will play a significant role in their final scores.

The suggested assessment framework for learners in classes 9 through 12 will employ a comprehensive approach that balances both, formative (ongoing) and summative (end-term) assessment methods to provide a holistic view of learners' progress.

For classes 10 and 12, the assessment framework will be divided into two terms, the report suggests. "Terms will feature Classroom Assessments through HPCs, involving Portfolio Assessment, Self Assessment, Peer Assessment, Teacher Observation, Group Work, and Laboratory activities," it mentions.

The report also proposed the End Term Assessment will continue with competency-based assessments using ITMS, with teachers selecting from the question bank. Term II will introduce formative assessment with additional components such as Project Work, Paper Presentations with viva voice, and Group Discussions.

"The summative assessment will consist of a common paper consisting of Long Answers, Short Answers, Very Short Answers, and Multiple Choice Questions linking with the Learning Outcomes, based on the question paper design and blueprint," the report mentions.

